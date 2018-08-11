EMM mayor gets Cogta backlash over remarks

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has hit back at Enoch Mgijima mayor Sisisi Tolashe.

The department said there had never been a request to submit a report about the amalgamation of the three municipalities in 2016.

On Tuesday, Tolashe blamed the provincial government and Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) for failing allegedly to provide her with the reports detailing the financial status of Inkwanca, Lukhanji and Tsolwana municipalities that were amalgamated to form Enoch Mgijima (EMM).

But Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam said the department’s role was to provide policy guidelines and act as a dispute resolution mechanism where disputes arose.

“From the onset, Cogta wishes to state that it is not aware of any correspondence that was received from [the] executive mayor of Enoch Mgijima requesting reports about the amalgamation process,” Ngam said.