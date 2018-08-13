Mashaba suggests Donald Trump is better than Cyril Ramaphosa? Haibo!
A vote lost for the Democratic Alliance.
That was the response of one South African on Monday to City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s comparison of US president Donald Trump to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter.
Mashaba shared a picture listing Trump’s “success” alongside Ramaphosa’s “failure”.
“This is revolting. Are you publicly declaring your support for Trump? Another DA vote lost‚” Chris Uitzinger tweeted.
This is revolting. Are you publicly declaring your support for Trump? Another DA vote lost— Chris (@ChrisUitzinger) August 13, 2018
Mashaba later deleted the tweet and said: “This comparison has nothing to do with Trump‚ but with government that serves the people and put serious matters in perspective. It appears to me that some people enjoy seeing our people suffer.”
This comparison has nothing to do with Trump, but with government that serves the people & put serious matters in perspective. It appears to me that some people enjoy seeing our people suffer https://t.co/X4vAWamvg3— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 13, 2018
He added in another tweet: “I guess it would help you to have the wisdom to get concern with the suffering of our people under ANC.”
I guess it would help you to have the wisdom to get concern with the suffering of our people under ANC https://t.co/7CotHU4tdk— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 13, 2018
Another tweet noted that Trump took over from Barack Obama while Ramaphosa followed Jacob Zuma.
Trump took over from Obama, Cyril took over from Zuma. South Africa is being threatened by rating agencies hence increasing tax, the US isn’t— Mama’s signal (@simphiw_) August 13, 2018
Hein de Kock called Mashaba’s comparison “despicable and disgusting”.
“Despicable and disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than Helen Zille's colonialism tweet!"
Despicable and Disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than @helenzille colonialism tweet! @Our_DA— Hein de Kock (@HeindeKock1) August 13, 2018
On the periphery‚ Western Cape premier Helen Zille weighed in on the debate when she responded to De Kock.“Do you genuinely believe the legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative? Then let’s scrap the constitution including concepts such as the separation of powers. Let’s scrap formal education institutions‚ the English language etc etc.....” (sic)
Do you genuinely believe the legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative? Then let's scrap the constitution including concepts such as the separation of powers. Let's scrap formal education institutions, the English language etc etc.....— Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 13, 2018
Samantha Zilesnick noted how fond Trump and Mashaba are of tweeting.
“@Our_DA I am appalled that you could make this comparison. I honestly think that the DA & Mr Trump should have their phones taken away from them.”
https://twitter.com/SamanthaZiles/status/1028902981335429120_Justin Pearce refuted the claim that there were no violent demonstrations under Trump’s reign as listed in the picture Mashaba tweeted.
“‘Zero violent demonstrations’ under Trump. Just a neo-Nazi killing a peaceful anti-racism demonstrator with a car.”
"Zero violent demonstrations" under Trump. Just a neo-Nazi killing a peaceful anti-racism demonstrator with a car. Today is the anniversary of that murder. Zero points for sensitivity.— Justin Pearce (@drjustinpearce) August 13, 2018
Pearce was referring to Heather Heyer that was killed last year in Charlottesville‚ Virginia‚ after white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters. On August 12‚ the violence culminated when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters‚ killing Heyer and injuring 19.
