Mashaba suggests Donald Trump is better than Cyril Ramaphosa? Haibo!

By Nico Gous - 13 August 2018
In a tweet on Monday, City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba compared Donald Trump to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mashaba later deleted the tweet.
A vote lost for the Democratic Alliance.

That was the response of one South African on Monday to City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s comparison of US president Donald Trump to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter.

Mashaba shared a picture listing Trump’s “success” alongside Ramaphosa’s “failure”.

“This is revolting. Are you publicly declaring your support for Trump? Another DA vote lost‚” Chris Uitzinger tweeted.

Mashaba later deleted the tweet and said: “This comparison has nothing to do with Trump‚ but with government that serves the people and put serious matters in perspective. It appears to me that some people enjoy seeing our people suffer.”

He added in another tweet: “I guess it would help you to have the wisdom to get concern with the suffering of our people under ANC.”

Another tweet noted that Trump took over from Barack Obama while Ramaphosa followed Jacob Zuma.

Hein de Kock called Mashaba’s comparison “despicable and disgusting”.

“Despicable and disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than Helen Zille's colonialism tweet!"

On the periphery‚ Western Cape premier Helen Zille weighed in on the debate when she responded to De Kock.“Do you genuinely believe the legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative? Then let’s scrap the constitution including concepts such as the separation of powers. Let’s scrap formal education institutions‚ the English language etc etc.....” (sic)

Samantha Zilesnick noted how fond Trump and Mashaba are of tweeting.

“@Our_DA I am appalled that you could make this comparison. I honestly think that the DA & Mr Trump should have their phones taken away from them.”

https://twitter.com/SamanthaZiles/status/1028902981335429120_Justin Pearce refuted the claim that there were no violent demonstrations under Trump’s reign as listed in the picture Mashaba tweeted‏.

“‘Zero violent demonstrations’ under Trump. Just a neo-Nazi killing a peaceful anti-racism demonstrator with a car.”

Pearce was referring to Heather Heyer that was killed last year in Charlottesville‚ Virginia‚ after white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters. On August 12‚ the violence culminated when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters‚ killing Heyer and injuring 19.

