DA calls for probe into housing list delays
The Democratic Alliance is calling for an investigation by an independent external service provider into the accuracy of beneficiary housing lists in Buffalo City Metro. The party tabled the motion for the coming council meeting, which is scheduled for later this month. A number of unemployed and low-income earners, who have applied and not yet received RDP homes, have been questioning the credibility of the government’s promise of free housing.
