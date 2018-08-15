DA vows to help in sewage spill battle
The DA in Buffalo City Metro has vowed to help the residents of Dunga Street in Duncan Village after years of battling a sewage spill from a drain that keeps on blocking. National DA MP Solly Malatsi told the residents they had been trapped in sewage for years because the municipality did not care. Malatsi was leading a delegation of DA members who were conducting an oversight inspection of sanitary conditions in Duncan Village.
