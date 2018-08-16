Athol Trollip survives another attempt to remove him as mayor

Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained the late delivery of agendas had been a result of a break down with the printers.

"The agenda was probably delivered late to some of the councillors, on the day of printing our printing machines broke down and printing had to be outsourced to a private printing company" Lawack said.

"I have been a councillor for nine years and during the tenure of the ANC agendas were often delivered late but today its an excuse for meetings not to go ahead, deceiving the people of the metro."

The opposition councillors had planned to remove mayor Athol Trollip, Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal through no-confidence motions.

The Patriotic Alliance, which first said it would support the bid to remove them and install a new coalition government, backed out at the last minute on Wednesday due to its ongoing impasse with the EFF.

At a press briefing the PA's Marlon Daniels apologised for what had transpired.

"We revisited our decision and we are where we are today. We apologise to each citizen for the meeting not being able to quorate. Had the PA given support to the opposition we would have mayhem right now.

"We were insulted and we won't give our support to the opposition today, tomorrow or ever again," Daniels said.

Lawack said he would announce a date for the next meeting to discuss the agenda in due time.