Ramaphosa will not be at Marikana

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unhappy with the slow implementation of the Farlam commission of inquiry’s recommendations on Marikana.

The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa‚ who will not be joining this year’s commemoration of the massacre that claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers six years ago‚ wants the department of justice and SA Police Service to accelerate the implementation of the recommendations.

The commission said in 2015 that a number of cases ranging from murder to attempted murder should be referred to the director of public prosecutions.

Although some suspects appeared before a North West court recently‚ a full investigation into the killings has still not been completed.

Hundreds of mineworkers and community members are expected to converge on Marikana on Thursday for a commemoration of the killings.

Business Day https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2018-08-16-cyril-ramaphosa-orders-faster-marikana-follow-up/