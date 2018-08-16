Zuma’s laugh led to Gupta leaks

“We’re just regular South Africans.” These were the words of two men who were introduced on Wednesday as the key whistleblowers in the Gupta Leaks affair. The pair said they had fled the country in fear of their lives – but they would do it again. With their appearances and voices heavily disguised‚ the whistleblowers appeared on a prerecorded video shown to the audience at The Gathering – Media Edition‚ hosted by the Daily Maverick‚ at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.