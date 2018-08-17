Cyril urged to pursue schools’ lost R1.1bn

President Cyril Ramaphosa should sign a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate what happened to R1.1bn meant to build prefab classrooms and schools in the Eastern Cape.

The call was made during a meeting of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday.

The Eastern Cape departments of transport, public works, education and health were called to account for the late payment of contractors. Scopa chairman Max Mhlati said the committee had concerns over late payments.

“The delays in payment are against government’s efforts to support black emerging contractors. We want accountability pertaining to delays in payments of projects. Contractors have to plead for payment of work they have done,” he said.

Office of the premier committee chairman Sicelo Gqobana fired the first salvo when he wanted to know where the R800m meant to deliver prefabs to certain schools had gone. He said public works was supposed to deliver the prefabs in the 2013-14 financial year but they were never delivered. It emerged that another amount of R300m had been paid for the construction of schools that were never built.