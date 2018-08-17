Rights group boss charts a new path
Amnesty International’s first- ever South African secretary-general has set out his vision for the direction of the world’s largest human rights organisation. Durban-born Kumi Naidoo‚ a life-long social justice campaigner‚ says the human rights movement needs to be bigger‚ bolder and more inclusive.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.