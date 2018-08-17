WATCH | Official funeral for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe
Flags will be flown at half-mast until the evening of the funeral of Zondeni Sobukwe.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that Sobukwe would receive a Special Official Funeral Category 2 funeral.
According to the Presidency’s Statement‚ Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual‚ this category was for: “Distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.” (The Presidency)
Sobukwe died on Wednesday after a long illness. She was the widow of Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe. She was 91-years-old.
PAC president Narius Moloto said on Wednesday that Sobukwe died in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape‚ where the mom of four had lived a quiet life out of the limelight.
“I can confirm that at around 2am‚ Mama Sobukwe died. We are sorry and saddened by her passing and wish to pass our condolences to the family‚” Moloto said.
“We will honour her for her contribution in the (anti-apartheid) struggle. She contributed to the struggle by supporting her husband‚ Robert‚ through thick and thin.
“When Robert was arrested‚ she was there. It was her who was supporting him and raising their children while he was incarcerated.”
He said Sobukwe had been admitted to hospital six weeks ago.
Sibukwe received the Order of Luthuli in Silver earlier this year for her “tenacious call for freedom of the people and steadfast support of incarcerated freedom fighters”.
“Independent of her husband…she challenged the injustices metered out against the large population of South Africans.”
The details of the funeral are yet to be announced.
Robert Sobukwe died of lung cancer complications in 1978.
