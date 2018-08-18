Ramaphosa due in East London for ANC lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC provincial lekgotla at the East London International Convention Centre this weekend.

This is a strategic meeting at which the party uses the ANC’s January 8 statement as a guide for the provincial government and municipalities’ priorities.

ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqodi said Ramaphosa would be one of the invited guests at the two-day event.

The programme’s first session will see the 35-member provincial executive committee being inducted and told what is expected of them as leaders.

After the induction, the lekgotla will discuss the governing party’s performance in governance and politically.

Also likely to take centre stage in the discussions are plans to deal with high levels of unemployment in the province, and practical ways of tapping into the oceans economy.

Addressing crowds in Port Elizabeth earlier this week, provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said: “We want to go to that lekgotla to share with the president ... the emerging views of stakeholders in the oceans economy sector, as well as share with him the process we intend to follow to firm up our plans for renewed efforts to develop this economy.”

This is the second strategic meeting to be held by the Mabuyane-led PEC since their election into office last October.

The first lekgotla was held in February.

Among the resolutions made at the previous meeting was to ask ANC deployees at the Bhisho legislature to establish an ad hoc committee which would investigate the multi-million broadband tender.

The controversial project saw R228m of taxpayers money paid out to a Gauteng-based technology company, against the advise of national treasury and the State Information Technology Agency’s objection.

The February lekgotla also resolved to assign the South African Local Government Association (Salga) to intervene and assist municipalities battling to settle their electricity bills, and those faced with drought.

The resolution on Salga’s intervention was effected as none of the province’s municipalities which owed Eskom millions are in the dark.

On the drought, Ramaphosa set aside millions during his state of the nation address to help municipalities with the crisis.