Mentor names Gupta ‘facilitator’ as Kaunda
Zuma’s former advisor, contesting the claim, says they never even spoke
Jacob Zuma’s former trusted advisor Lakela Kaunda is being accused of facilitating a meeting between state capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor and the infamous Gupta family. In a statement submitted to the Zondo inquiry into state capture, Mentor for the first time names Kaunda as the person who called her in 2010 to arrange the meeting at their Saxonwold compound.
