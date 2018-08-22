Tikana agrees to bring machinery to fix Matatiele roads

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has agreed to bring machinery to fix roads in troubled Matatiele – but only if municipal bosses can guarantee they won’t get torched again. Further, Tikana wants a clear project plan from the municipality and a project steering committee.The MEC was in crisis-hit Matatiele on Tuesday to meet municipal and business leaders and residents after an outbreak of violence last week by angry Maluti residents over the poor state of their roads.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.