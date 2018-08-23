ANC wary of appeals ahead of Dr WB Rubusana conference

Plans to elect new ANC leaders in the Dr WB Rubusana region are under threat, following re-submission of appeals for the handling of several branch meetings. The Daily Dispatch can reveal today that of the nine branches that lodged complaints about how the BGMs were handled, seven were resolved. BGMs are meetings where nominations of new leaders and election of delegates get discussed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.