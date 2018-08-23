ANC wary of appeals ahead of Dr WB Rubusana conference
Plans to elect new ANC leaders in the Dr WB Rubusana region are under threat, following re-submission of appeals for the handling of several branch meetings. The Daily Dispatch can reveal today that of the nine branches that lodged complaints about how the BGMs were handled, seven were resolved. BGMs are meetings where nominations of new leaders and election of delegates get discussed.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.