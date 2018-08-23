Malema tells 'pathological liar' Trump to keep nose out affairs in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday told US president Donald Trump‚ whom he referred to as a pathological liar‚ to stay out of South Africa's domestic affairs.

This comes after Trump tweeted that he had asked his Secretary of State to look into land expropriation without compensation in South Africa.

Malema said at a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein that the EFF would not be intimidated by the US. "We want to send a strong message to the USA authorities‚ just like we did to the Australian authorities: Stay out of South Africa’s domestic affairs.