City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing a motion of no confidence that may see the end of his term as the number one citizen of the capital city.

This comes just a day after the council in Tshwane resolved to suspend its city manager‚ Moeketsi Mosola‚ over a dodgy R12bn tender.

Addressing a press conference in Tshwane House‚ Pretoria‚ ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Moepa said his party had filed a motion of no confidence on Msimanga.

He said the party was also reliably informed that the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ who have historically voted with the DA to keep Msimanga in power‚ have filed their own motion of no confidence on the mayor.

Moepa listed 10 reasons‚ which include the R12-billion tender‚ three dodgy appointments in the city‚ and the hiring of Msimanga’s former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.

The party said it was going to table the motion in next week’s council meeting.

Moepa said Msimanga had known about the R12-billion tender which led to Mosola’s suspension.

“The pertinent issue is that from November 2017 to July 2018‚ the executive mayor knew about the corruption scandal and even after supply chain reports were presented to him during the period‚ he did not inform council about the matter‚” said Moepi.

He said the ANC had since sourced emails that showed that Msimanga may have lied about his knowledge of the matter.

Moepi showed the documents to journalists attending the press conference but under strict rules that the media should not take pictures or make copies.

“We call on other political parties in council to work with the ANC to support the motion and remove the executive mayor from office. We also propose that voting be done via a secret ballot‚” said Moepi.

Asked if the party will have enough support from other opposition parties‚ Moepi said they were tabling the motion as a matter of principle.

“For the ANC it’s a principle matter to table the motion of no confidence. Other progressive political parties in council have a moral and ethical responsibility to work with the ANC to root out corruption in the city‚” he said.

“As the ANC we will make it our business to lobby other political parties in council to support our substantive motion. We know that the facts that we put forward‚ are facts that will actually persuade other political parties‚” he added.