EFF plans protest at EL airport

About 100 EFF members have arrived at the East London Airport where they intend to occupy Mugg and Bean.

Party spokesperson in Buffalo City Xolile Mboni said the party was committed in fighting the struggle of the people who work under oppressive conditions. He said the management at Mugg and Bean had shown arrogance by refusing to engage with them.

However, Mugg and Bean owner Unathi Bubu said management did not want to fight with EFF and was willing to listen to what the party had to say.

EFF members are currently singing struggle songs while its leadership is talking to the police.

Public order police have blocked the members from entering the airport, a national key point. This is a developing story.