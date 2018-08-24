Government condemns Trump’s tweet

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu’s department has described the tweet by US President Donald Trump on land expropriation without compensation as “unfortunate” `and “based on false information”. She was to immediately meet the US ambassador to seek clarification. In his late night tweet, Trump said he had instructed his secretary of state to look closely at “South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.