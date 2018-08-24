Top leaders to pay last respects to Ma Sobukwe

Former First Lady Zanele Mbeki is among the high-profile personalities who will pay their last respects to anti-apartheid activist Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe on the weekend.

Other politicians expected include the deputy president of the country David Mabuza, minister of defence Nosiviwe Nqakula, the Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle

Masualle's spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed on Friday that the deputy president would deliver the eulogy whilst the main speech is expected to be be delivered by the PAC’s Stanley Makgopa.

“Everything is on track. We are confident that the send of of the icon will be dignified and befitting of her calibre,” said Kupelo.

Ntsiki Biko , widow Black Consciousness Movement founder Steve Biko, will lead the the nurses’ pledge as she and Zondeni Sobukwe were part of the nursing profession.

Sobukwe, 91, wife of the late Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, died last Wednesday at home in Graaff-Reinet.

She received The Order of Luthuli in Silver for her tenacious struggle for freedom.

President Cyril Ramaposa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for the late Sobukwe. This category is bestowed upon

distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of SA on request by the premier of a province.

Ma Sobukwe was born in KwaZulu-Natal and after finishing high school, pursued a nursing qualification in the Eastern Cape where she met her husband, who was a student at the Fort Hare University. They married in1954 .

A struggle stalwart, she immense suffering under apartheid.