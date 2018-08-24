These are some of the things he revealed on Friday through a statement he delivered to the inquiry.

1. WHO IS WHO?

Jonas said that prior to the October 2015 meeting‚ he had never met any of the Gupta brothers.

He said he arrived at the Gupta house in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ but was not formally introduced to the man who had addressed him. He told the commission that he had figured that the man in front him was one of the Gupta brothers based on media reports he had seen.

“At the time‚ I did not know his name as he did not introduce himself‚ but simply started talking to me. I have subsequently looked at press articles which depict the various Gupta brothers. Based on these photographs‚ I am relatively certain that the Gupta brother at the meeting was Ajay Gupta‚ but I cannot exclude the possibility that it might have been Mr Rajesh Gupta.”

2. JONAS AND THE BLACKMAIL CLAIM

Jonas revealed that the Gupta family was under the impression that he was being blackmailed by Hlongwane.

“Mr Gupta opened the conversation by stating that ‘we know you’ and that he had been told that I was being blackmailed by Mr Hlongwane. I replied that this was not true.”

3. JONAS AND HIS ‘BAD BOYS’

Jonas revealed that the Guptas believed that the ANC comrades who he associated himself with were not good people. The Guptas told him that they were aware of the activities that he was involved with‚ alleging that they knew he worked closely with then ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize.

“He said that these activities were not good for me and these were ‘bad guys’. He expressed the view that I was part of what he referred to as a ‘thing’ within the ANC and/or government.”

4. GUPTAS MADE DUDUZANE A BILLIONAIRE

The Gupta brother said that they were behind Duduzane Zuma’s wealth.

“He pointed at Mr Duduzane Zuma and said that they had made him a billionaire and that he had bought a house in Dubai. He said that they worked closely with a number of people‚ including Lynne Brown and Brian Molefe‚ and‚ as a result‚ they were protected.”

Gupta was seemingly promising Jonas a similar lucrative lifestyle.