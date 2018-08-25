Elective conference delayed, verification report not signed

A Buffalo City elective conference which was supposed to start on Friday has been shelved until next week.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the meeting “had to be postponed because the secretary general [Ace Magashule] has not yet signed off” the verification report of branch general meetings held in Dr WB Rubusana region in preparation for this elective conference.

Only the ANC’s secretary general has the powers to give the go-ahead for an elective meeting to convene.

That is after the required threshold has been adhered to and all concerns raised by fellow branch members have been addressed.

“The verification report has not been signed off by the SG, and seven branches in the Rubusana region have lodged disputes – we have now referred those cases to the national appeals committee,” said Ngcukayitobi, adding that this was the second key reason for the shelving of this conference.

The branches in the region were given until last Sunday to hold branch general meetings and lodge disputes if they were not satisfied with how the meetings were run. Nine of the 39 branches in Dr WB Rubusana which qualified to take part in the elective conference lodged disputes initially.

The provincial appeals committee addressed all of these, but seven branches were not satisfied with the ruling and theirs have been referred to the NAC.Four ANC regions are due to elect leaders by the end of August, and both the Dr WB Rubusana and Chris Hani regions in Komani were supposed to elect new leaders this weekend.

Ngcukayitobi said the Alfred Nzo region in Mbizana will hold regional general council this weekend, which is where a position was left vacant when Lubabalo Madikizela, the then Alfred Nzo regional treasurer, was elected as ANC’s provincial treasurer last October.

In this weekend’s elective conference in Komani, the current regional secretary, Lusanda Sizana, will contest to serve a second term against Mlungisi Makhi, while the chairman position will be a battle between Jongumzi Lungani and Wonga Magela.

The Chris Hani region conference will also see former Emalahleni Mayor Nomveliso Nyukwana contesting against former Arts and Culture MEC Noxolo Abrahams as deputy regional secretary.

Sizani said registration for this conference started on Wednesday. “Of the 267 delegates who will take part in the conference, only 34 delegates have not yet registered,” he said.