Losi backed at home to head Cosatu

Cosatu’s most influential affiliates in the Eastern Cape are supporting Zingiswa Losi, who is from the province, in her bid for the position of the federation’s presidency.

The federation, which has 15 affiliates, draws its biggest numbers from Sadtu, Num, Nehawu, Samwu, Denosa and Popcru. Nehawu, the most influential union, said it’s support for Losi was unanimous.

The decision was taken at the union’s most recent central command team meeting.

The union’s provincial secretary, Miki Jaceni, said they had a clear mandate for the coming national congress.

After robust debate and careful considerations, Nehawu Eastern Cape wanted a leadership change.

“We have resolved that we need to relieve president Sdumo Dlamini.

“We also have resolved to replace first deputy president Tyotyo James with Mike Shingange. “We are prepared to keep the rest of the officials,” Jaceni said.

Losi put her name in the hat for the ANC’s position of deputy secretary general at the party’s national elective conference in December last year.

Losi lost the bid to the incumbent Jessie Duarte, but the same conference elected the unionist as a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

The September Cosatu congress will be the second since it expelled Numsa, its biggest union.

The last Cosatu elective congress was also held without the Food and Allied Workers’ Union’s 100,000 members after the food union pulled out.Samwu, which still needs to be told if it will be allowed by the federation to vote, is also supporting Losi.

Samwu has not paid its affiliation fees to the federation for the past two years and is barred from voting or fielding any candidates.

Provincial Samwu secretary Milton Myolwa said: “It will be a test to the federation if it is ready to accept and allow a woman to lead the country’s biggest federation.” Sadtu provincial secretary Chris Mdingi said they were not making a call on Losi’s election race yet.

The Eastern Cape division of nurses union Denosa said it was fully behind Losi in the province, according to provincial secretary Khaya Sodidi.