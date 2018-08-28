TROLLIP OUSTED AS BAY MAYOR

UDM’s Mongameli Bobani elected to replace DA’s outgoing man

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday night. The opposition councillors elected UDM’s Mongameli Bobani to replace him. The AIC’s Thsonono Buyeye was elected deputy mayor, Buyeye Mafaya of the ANC was elected speaker while Bicks Ndoni (ANC) was installed as the council’s new chief whip.

