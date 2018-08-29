BOBANI SPINS IN TROLLIP’S CHAIR

But while Bobani celebrated, there was confusion over who was, in fact, mayor as both Trollip and he himself were each adamant they were the mayor of the Bay.

Port Elizabeth City Hall was a hive of activity as the ANC and UDM celebrated with their supporters while the DA and its coalition partners – ACDP, COPE and Patriotic Alliance – turned up for work, saying it was business as usual.

It followed a dramatic council meeting on Monday where council speaker Jonathan Lawack was first relieved of his duties when DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati abstained from voting against the no-confidence motion.

Later, the opposition rammed through the removal of Trollip and chief whip Werner Senekal in their absence at the session first presided over by an official from the provincial department of co-operative governance.