Teaching posts to stay unchanged

Support staff vacancies to increase from 6,377 to 7,080, says Makupula

The MEC of Education, Mandla Makupula, on Tuesday declared that the number of teaching posts in the Eastern Cape next year would remain unchanged at 54,026. However Makupula did say that non-teaching posts for support staff would be upped to 7,080 from this year’s 6,377. According to a presentation made by the department of education’s financial committee two weeks ago, there were still 2,536 unfilled posts for the 2018 period.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.