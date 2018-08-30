Mbombo in line for DA post

If Mdantsane-born academic Professor NomaFrench Mbombo’s supporters had their way then she would be the next replacement for Patricia de Lille as Cape Town mayor.

The DA in the Western Cape opened nominations for De Lille’s position on Monday after a federal executive meeting of the party.

Mbombo, who has been rapidly moving up the DA ranks in just five years of joining the party, said she was unaware that she had been viewed as a contender for the position.

“I am an academic and I am not sure of how long my politics lifespan is,” said Mbombo.

“I would want to go back to it if I were to leave politics and the Cape Town mayor position would be too local for me.”

However, the former Western Cape university professor, who is the current Western Cape MEC for Health was praised on social media with a suggestion she stand for the position.

On her Facebook page, Mbombo encouraged DA members to apply for the position, and said “all members that are in good standing can apply, including you and me”.

Dawn Metro chairperson Ncumisa Mahangu appeared to be cheering Mbombo on in a hashtag that read: “FrenchforMayor.”

In a vague response to the comments, Mbombo wrote: “The project ‘no woman left behind’ has just begun. Until I reach my goal, I will never depart from the golden rule.”

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday, Mahangu said she would support Mbombo if she accepted a nomination for the mayor position but denied nominating the professor.

“I wouldn’t be against the idea but I have not sent out that idea formally,” said Mahangu. The criteria for candidates for the new mayor is that the candidate must be an active DA member for at least five years, registered to vote in the City of Cape Town, with leadership qualities befitting a mayoral position.

Nominations are set to close in September, with a committee set to inspect applicants and nominees thereafter.

Once that process has been concluded, the names of those who pass the screening test will then be forwarded to the selection committee.