BCM increases its staff wages by 7%

Thousands of Buffalo City Metro workers will receive a 7% salary increase in the current financial year after the council approved the increase at a council meeting on Wednesday.

The new agreement comes after the South African Local Government Bargaining Council, together with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal Allied Trade Union (Imatu), signed a three-year collective agreement on salaries and wages for the current financial year until 2021.

The agreement was signed on August 15, effective from July 1.

In a report tabled before council on Wednesday, city manager Andile Sihlahla said: “In respect of this financial year, all employees covered by this agreement shall receive an increase of 7% with effect from July 1 2018. Employees who earn a basic salary of R9,000 or less shall receive a further increase of 0,5% with effect from October 1 2018 based on the salaries of the employees as at September 30 2018.”