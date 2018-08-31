Njadayi elected ANC Sarah Baartman chairperson

Scara Njadayi has been elected unopposed as the new Sarah Baartman ANC chairperson.

The conference, which started in Port Alfred on Thursday, also saw Johannes Hobbs elected as the new regional secretary.

ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqodi said: "All necessary steps were taken to ensure a credible outcome following the adoption of credentials. All processes leading to the nomination and eventually the election of the officials were characterised by generally notable discipline and adherence to conference rules".

Other elected top officials are Deon de Vos as deputy chairman, Yandiswa Vara as deputy secretary and Nonkqubela Pieters as treasurer.

The conference enters its second day on Friday wherein there would be commissions that would deliberate on organisational building and strategy for the 2019 national elections.