Politics

No flying chairs for ANC conference this time

By Simthandile Ford - 31 August 2018

In a classic case of once bitten, twice shy, the ANC in WB Rubusana region is leaving nothing up to chance as it prepares to elect new leadership.

In the East London City Hall, where more than 200 ANC delegates are expected to elect new leadership, the party has tied the chairs together with cable ties.

In its last  provincial conference, the party saw members throwing chairs at each other at the ICC over disagreements.

The elective congress, which is yet to register its delegates. is meant to start in East London on Friday.

Factionalism makes unthinkable acceptable

When the ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Conference turned into a festival of chairs with the breakout of violence to resolve a political impasse and the ...
News
11 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
Mayor admits toilet project had a shaky start
X