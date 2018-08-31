No flying chairs for ANC conference this time

In a classic case of once bitten, twice shy, the ANC in WB Rubusana region is leaving nothing up to chance as it prepares to elect new leadership.

In the East London City Hall, where more than 200 ANC delegates are expected to elect new leadership, the party has tied the chairs together with cable ties.

In its last provincial conference, the party saw members throwing chairs at each other at the ICC over disagreements.

The elective congress, which is yet to register its delegates. is meant to start in East London on Friday.