ANC conference promises major shake-up for BCM council

Buffalo City Metro council is set for a major shake-up. This is one of several resolutions made by ANC delegates who attended the party's Dr WB Rubusana elective conference which was held in East London.

Announcing the declarations, newly elected regional secretary Antonio Carels said there was a standing conference resolution not to have two centres of power in the region.

"That therefore means we will have to make some changes in council," said Carels.

Former regional chairman Xola Pakati topped the nomination list as preferred BCM mayor in 2016, in the spirit of adhering to the resolution of doing away with two centres of power.

"We have a clear resolution on two centres of power," said Carels.