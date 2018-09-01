ANC's Dr WB Rubusana region elective conference draws to a close

The highly-contested Dr WB Rubusana region's elective conference is drawing to a close as the nomination process has been officially closed on Saturday.

In a two-horse race, former allies Xola Pakati and Phumlani Mkolo are vying for the regional hot seat.

The region currently is the only one that hosts a metro governed by the ANC in the entire province.

Speaking with DispatchLIVE, Mkolo, former regional secretary who was oozing with confidence as he signed his nomination form with applause from the crowds, said he accepts the challenge.

If Mkolo is elected as regional chairman, there is a strong possibility of the man occupying the mayoral seat. "I have just accepted the challenge," a visibly happy Mkolo said.

PEC member Xolani Malamlela has now officially closed the voting and nomination process and has opened the counting process.