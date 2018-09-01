WATCH | ANC's Mkolo vows to outclass EFF

He said this the ANC would do so by inviting only its Buffalo City members and supporters as well as its alliance partners.

"We have to reclaim the lost ground because not because we are heading towards elections but because this is the home of the ANC," said Mkolo.

The EFF painted Mdantsane red when it held its 5th anniversary celebrations in the metro. Mkolo said it would also be very important to rekindle the relationship that the ANC has with Cosatu, SACP and Sanco because the movement is "not just black, green and gold but also red".

The new additional members for the region are Zameka Gajula, Deborah Nkomose, Mninawa Nyusile, Koko Godlo, Mlandeli Mateke, Bongiwe Saule, Nontsikelelo Peter, Bongiwe Sauli, Bongiwe Goci, Malibongwe Mfazwe, Monica Gcinikhambi, Ntombekhaya Ntshebe, Phumla Yenana, Senduka Maphuka, Gideon Norexe, Xolani Samani, Sakhumzi Caga, Boniswa Saga, Nomhiki Mgezi, Saluko Getye and Motsepo Nkoko.