WATCH | Pakati's supporters challenge regional conference results

Xola Pakati's supporters are demanding an explanation on how voting delegates increased from 223 to 229.

Subsequently, Ward 25 delegate Crosby Kolela announced that his branch would dispute the outcomes of the conference.

The outcomes saw newly elected Dr WB Rubusana regional chairman Pumlani Mkolo receiving 120 votes against Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati with 107 votes.

The position also had a spoilt vote and another delegate abstained.

"I want to inform this conference that we have registered concerns about how this conference was organised and as ward 25 we are registering a dispute," said Kolela, who was contesting as deputy chairman.

Provincial executive committee deployee to the conference Zandisile Quphe said Ward 25 had itself to blame as this was the very branch which indicated during the discussions of credentials on Friday night that they would not be taking part in the conference. The branch had six delegates.

"Ward 25 is part of the reason that we ended up with different figures," said Quphe

This is a developing story.