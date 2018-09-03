ANC regional chair’s win to be disputed

It was double celebrations for suspended former ANC Dr W B Rubusana regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo when, on his birthday on Saturday, he was elected new ANC regional chairperson after the party’s tense weekend elective conference.

Mkolo outclassed his former ally, Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati.

Addressing delegates, Mkolo described the conference as the most “difficult we have ever had”.

“I have learnt one lesson – that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics,” Mkolo said.