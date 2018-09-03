Politics

ANC regional chair’s win to be disputed

By Zine George and Simthandile Ford - 03 September 2018
ANC’s Dr W B Rubusana region newly-elected chairperson Pumlani Mkolo.
It was double celebrations for suspended former ANC Dr W B Rubusana regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo when, on his birthday on Saturday, he was elected new ANC regional chairperson after the party’s tense weekend elective conference.

Mkolo outclassed his former ally, Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati.

Addressing delegates, Mkolo described the conference as the most “difficult we have ever had”.

“I have learnt one lesson – that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics,” Mkolo said.

Other top leaders elected at the conference were Mawethu Marata as deputy chairperson, Antonio Carels as the new regional secretary, Fikiswa Gomba as the deputy secretary and Malizo Phuthu as the new regional treasurer.

Meanwhile, Pakati’s supporters left the venue, demanding an explanation as to why the number of voting delegates had increased from 223 to 229.

Ward 25 BCM councillor Crosby Kolela said his branch would dispute the outcome of the conference.

