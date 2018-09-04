Mkolo vows to reduce high unemployment

As the new REC of the ANC we need to intervene

The ANC in Dr WB Rubusana will soon convene a regional general council where a plan to deal with high levels of unemployment in the region will be crafted. Addressing delegates at last weekend’s elective meeting at the city hall in East London, newly elected regional chair Pumlani Mkolo said the plan would include a clear strategy on how to revamp ailing infrastructure.

