EFF’s Yako heads to parliament

The Nelson Mandela Bay MPACC chairperson and EFF councillor will now be a member of parliament.

Yoliswa Yako, a former provincial spokesperson, will replace the party’s Vuyokazi Kethabahle.

Khethabahle, who was a MP for the party since it came into parliament, but has since resigned weeks ago and was also from the Eastern Cape.

In a letter addressed to Yako, the deputy president of the party Floyd Shivambu said the party resolved that Yako join the National Assembly.

“The organisation has resolved to submit your name for the National Assembly to fill the vacancy that was created by the resignation of commissar Vuyokazi Khethabahle,” wrote Shivambu.