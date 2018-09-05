She’s a liar, says former minister
Muthambi hits back at Williams saying attack on her person unjustified
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has hit back at testimony by acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, calling her a shameful manipulator and a liar. She further accused Williams of having an almost psychotic hatred for her.
