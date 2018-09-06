Complication of Mkolo election looms

Integrity committee to probe how suspended member was voted chair

Top of the agenda of the first meeting of the new members in the ANC’s integrity commission will be to discuss newly-elected Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Pumlani Mkolo and how he came to be elected. The integrity commission is tasked with investigating members who harm the party’s image through corruption or unethical behaviour and Mkolo, who won the ANC regional conference with 120 votes against Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati’s 107 votes last weekend is suspended from the party followin...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.