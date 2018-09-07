Duarte heads up appeals process

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will be in East London on Sunday to hear cases of at least 12 Dr WB Rubusana branches who want last weekend’s conference declared null and void.

Duarte is head of the eight-member national appeals (NAC) committee, which was elected in March to help dissuade ANC members and structures aggrieved over organisational processes from taking the party to court.

Other NAC members are Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Siyabonga Cwele, Hlengiwe Mkhize, Alvin Botes and Kubayi-Ngubane.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi told the Daily Dispatch on Thursday that even though he had “no authority to be specific about the complaints submitted, the DSG-led (Duarte) committee would be coming to Rubusana on Sunday to listen to branches which registered disputes”.

Among them, are ANC members from ward 32 in Tsholomnqa, ward 46 in Kwelerha, ward 44 in Ndevana-Tshatshu and ward 25 in Phakamisa.

This as the party battles to deal with allegations of manipulation of organisational processes and the flouting of the party’s constitution every time it has to elect leaders or deploy its member to councils, the national assembly and legislatures. Crosby Kolela, a ward 25 delegate to the conference which saw mayor Xola Pakati lose to Pumlani Mkolo by 120 votes against 107, confirmed writing to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashula to register a dispute. Kolela said they wanted answers as to why they were only informed six hours after the conference had started at the city hall last Friday.

“We had to register our delegates in the early hours of the morning on Saturday because the decision to convene that conference was communicated very late. That is not acceptable.

“We are also going to raise an issue about the conflicting number of delegates to the conference. Some members of ward 2 in Duncan Village want to know why outcomes of their dispute to hold another branch general meeting was only announced at 2pm on Friday, three hours before the conference was scheduled to start.”

Ngcukayitobi said by late on Thursday “three members of the committee had already confirmed their availability to come to Rubusana and hear the cases”.

This comes a day after the integrity commission’s Sindisa Mfenyana confirmed he also received a letter, questioning Mkolo’s status as an ANC member, as he has been on suspension for more than five years. The matter will be discussed by the integrity committee in Luthuli House on Tuesday. Mkolo is one of a group facing criminal charges for allegedly swindling more than R5.9m earmarked for the late Nelson Mandela’s memorial services in December 2013.

The NIC made a ruling which saw Mkolo banned from taking part in ANC’s programmes until criminal charges against him are finalised. However, when he was nominated to become an additional member of the national executive committee in December, no one objected to his nomination.