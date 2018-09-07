Now her wish looks set to be fulfilled‚ with her foundation and those who worked closely with her making plans for the statue to become a reality.

Sowetan said the City of Johannesburg was also working on plans to honour Madikizela-Mandela‚ while Williams said he and others were working on rolling out postage stamps bearing her face.A city insider was quoted as saying: “The idea is to honour Mam Winnie in a very big way‚ hence it was felt that renaming the FNB Stadium would be befitting.”

Other proposals are said to include building a bridge to link Orlando East and Orlando West in Soweto‚ commemorative coins and renaming the inner-city’s Carlton Centre after the “Mother of the Nation”

.Council speaker Vasco da Gama’s spokesperson Lillian Kolisang said all suggestions were being considered‚ but nothing was official.