Families, premier and MECs gather to commemorate 1992 Bisho Massacre

Families of the 28 who were shot dead by police of the Oupa Gqozo-led government, gathered at the Ginsberg Cemetery on Friday in remembrance of their loved ones. Premier Phumulo Masualle, rural development and agrarian reform MEC Xolile Nqatha and sport, recreation arts and culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa were also in attendance to commemorate the 1992 Bisho Massacre.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.