DA launches petition calling for ANC president to testify at state capture inquiry
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition calling for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. The petition calls on Ramaphosa to explain why the governing party allowed state capture to flourish under its nose for so long. The DA said it encouraged all South Africans to sign the petition to ensure all those who contributed or stood idly by while South Africans were robbed‚ are held accountable.
