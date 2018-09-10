Ruling party pays respect to its fallen by cleaning gravesites

Provincial ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi says with all the problems facing the country, leaders need to know they are not the first and not the last. He was speaking at a Thuma Mina campaign, in Mthatha on Saturday. Ngcukaitobi said the youth must be connected with the spirit of the old generation of leaders.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.