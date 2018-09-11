Integrity commission to decide on Mkolo saga today

The ANC's national integrity commission will decide on Tuesday whether the party should have allowed Pumlani Mkolo to contest to be the new Dr WB Rubusana chairperson.

NIC chairperson Sindisa Mfenyana told the Dispatch that the meeting started at midday on Tuesday.

This was after the provincial head of the commission, Professor Shepherd Mayathula, wrote a letter to the NIC to seek advice on the status of Mkolo in the party. The former Rubusana regional secretary was suspended and banned from taking part in any ANC activities on June 23 2014.

This followed his arrest along with former Buffalo City Mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, fellow senior ANC councillors at the time Sindiswa Gomba and Luleka Simon-Ndzele, for their alleged involvement in swindling more than R5.9-million earmarked for Nelson Mandela's memorial services after the former statesman died in December 2013.

The NIC instructed Mkolo to step down from his position, pending the outcome of the trial. He was instructed not to take part in the party's activities for the 2016 local elections and any organisational activities until the matter was finalised in court.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Mkolo was nominated in several branch general meetings as regional chairperson, and the party has yet to explain his standing as ANC member.

"We will inform you later in the day when we have discussed this item," said Mfenyana on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.