Panel to seal fate of Mkolo

New ANC regional chair faces uncertainty after election controversy

The ANC’s national integrity commission will in October announce on whether newly-elected ANC Dr WB Rubusana chair Pumlani Mkolo was able to stand for election. This after the national integrity commission (NIC) shelved discussions on the legitimacy of him sitting as chairperson given that the NIC had suspended his party membership pending a court case.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.