Honour for Biko’s wife for preserving the icon’s history

Grandson calls for youth to be influential in bringing positive change

Ntsiki Biko is among several outstanding South Africans shortlisted for the Golden Shield heritage award. It will be presented in an event hosted by the National Heritage Council (NHC) at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley on Friday. NHC chief executive officer advocate Sonwabile Mangcotywa confirmed to the Daily Dispatch earlier this week that the wife of the late black consciousness movement activist Steve Bantu Biko had made it on the shortlist.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.