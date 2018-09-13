Honour for Biko’s wife for preserving the icon’s history
Grandson calls for youth to be influential in bringing positive change
Ntsiki Biko is among several outstanding South Africans shortlisted for the Golden Shield heritage award. It will be presented in an event hosted by the National Heritage Council (NHC) at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley on Friday. NHC chief executive officer advocate Sonwabile Mangcotywa confirmed to the Daily Dispatch earlier this week that the wife of the late black consciousness movement activist Steve Bantu Biko had made it on the shortlist.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.