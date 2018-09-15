Attack claims by ANC leaders

Branch chairperson claims opponent’s gang assaulted him, while councillor’s house is petrol-bombed

Police are investigating an assault case against a Buffalo City ANC councillor who allegedly held a Breidbach ANC leader hostage, while her friends and husband assaulted the victim. BCM Ward 44 councillor Sixolisiwe Ntsasela is accused of ganging up with her husband, Welisile Ntsasela, and three friends and attacking ANC branch chairperson Thembani Yengeni on Wednesday.

