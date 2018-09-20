No report yet on missing millions

Inquiries by two independent bodies slammed as wasteful

Premier Phumulo Masualle’s office has been asked to hand over a damning report on school prefabs and roads to both the SIU and portfolio committee members. Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputy head Caroline Mampuru said this would help in recovering the R800m paid out for non-existent schools and millions more paid out for roads which were never resurfaced.

