Biko’s widow to feature in book

Heritage Council and Biko Foundation to join forces on project

The National Heritage Council (NHC) will collaborate with the Steve Biko Foundation to pen and produce a book on the life of the former Black Consciousness Movement leader’s widow, Nontsikelelo Biko. The collaboration was announced by the council’s chief executive officer Sonwabile Mancotywa on Thursday during a ceremony to honour Mama Biko’s role as a humanitarian and community activist.

