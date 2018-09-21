Bring it on‚ says Thuli to Ajay Gupta

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged Ajay Gupta to release the recording of his interview with her so “the public can decide if I was biased or asked leading questions”.

She was responding to Gupta’s affidavit to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture‚ which was released to Times Select on Thursday.

Gupta claims Madonsela asked “leading questions” about former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ when she interviewed him about the family’s alleged attempts to bribe Jonas.

